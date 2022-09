MR NICHAULD NIGEL ADAMS/ TONEY better known as SPIR-DLE of St. Joseph, Ma-racas, Trinidad formerly of Colonarie died on Saturday died on Saturday August 27th at the age of 70. The funeral takes place this afternoon, (Monday September 5th ) at the LLu-en-go Seventh Day Adventist Church, Maracas Valley, St. Joseph, Trinidad. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will at the Tuna-puna Cemetery in Trinidad.

