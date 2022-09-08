Results of Wednesday’s CPL matches

Barbados Royals beat Trinbago Knight Riders by 80 runs under the Duckworth/Lewis Method after two stoppages for rain in the 8th Match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at the Darren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia yesterday.

The scores: Barbados Royals 194-4 off 20 overs (David Miller 60, Kyle Mayers 52, Quinton de Kock 44), Trinbago Knight Riders set a revised target of 132 from 8 overs reached 51-7 off the 8 overs (Oshane Thomas 2-18, Obed Mc Coy 2-11, Devon Thomas 2-4).

In yesterday’s other match, St Lucia Kings beat Jamaica Tallawahs by 2 wickets with 1 ball remaining.

The scores: Jamaica Tallawahs 163-8 off 20 overs (Raymon Reifer 62 off 41 balls, Scott Kuggeleijn (Scott Kug-ge-le-jen) 3-44, David Weise 2-31), St Lucia Kings 164-8 off 19.5 overs (Johnson Charles 62 off 39 balls, Mohammad Amir 3-25, Imad Wasim 2-15, Raymon Reifer 2-28).

Today at 10.00 a. m, Guyana Amazon Warriors will meet St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, and a 7.00 p. m, Barbados Royals will play against St Lucia Kings.

Both matches at the Darren Sammy Stadium at Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

