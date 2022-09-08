Asif Hooper’s Team beat Delorn Johnson’s team by 98 runs in the fourth of five Trial matches at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex on Tuesday as the players continued preparations for the Windward Islands 50-Overs Championship to be held in Grenada later this year.

Asif Hooper’s Team was put in to bat first and made 199 off 30 overs. Opener, Gidron Pope top-scored with 76 off 54 balls. Jeremy Haywood scored 40 off 24 balls, and opening batsman, Romano Pierre reached 35.

Romario Bibby topped the bowling for Delorn Johnson’s team with 5-20. Jeremy Layne had 2-55 and Dean Browne 2-27.

Delorn Johnson’s team replied with 101 off 21.2 overs. Opener, Ethan Gibson scored 23 off 22 balls, and Dillon Douglas made 21 off 17 balls.

For Asif Hooper’s team, the most successful bowlers were Jeremy Haywood with 4-25; Ray Jordan with 2-26 and Gidron Pope 2-1.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

