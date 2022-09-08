The Economic Planning Division to host an official opening ceremony of the Long Line Road

Following the rehabilitation of the Long Line Road in the North Leeward district, the Economic Planning Division will host an official opening ceremony this afternoon at Coulls Hill.

The Road Rehabilitation was completed under the Regional Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project, which was funded by the World Bank and co-funded by the European Union – at an estimated cost of 10 million EC dollars.

This afternoon’s opening ceremony will include remarks from the Minister of Tourism Sustainable Development and Culture, Carlos James and the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology, Camillo Gonsalves.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph E. Gonsalves will deliver the feature address.

The ceremony begins at three this afternoon and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

