The Economic Planning Division will be hosting an official opening ceremony following the completion of the coastal defense works this Friday

Following the completion of coastal defense works at San Souci and Georgetown, the Economic Planning Division will be hosting an official opening ceremony on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Caratal, Georgetown.

The coastal defense works were completed under the Regional Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project (RDVRP), which was funded by the World Bank – at an estimated cost of EC$38 million.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 2:30 tomorrow afternoon and Prime Minister Dr. Ralph E. Gonsalves will deliver the feature address.

The Minister of Transport, Works, Lands & Surveys and Physical Planning, Montgomery Daniel and the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, Saboto Caesar will also deliver remarks.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

