A total of 19 active Covid-19 cases recorded here in SVG

There are now 19 active cases of COVID 19 recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment

The Ministry says there were no new cases recorded on Thursday September 8th, and two recoveries were noted.

One unvaccinated person is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

9,446 cases of COVID-19 and 9,311 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. 115 people have died from the virus.

And, 72,591 COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered locally. 37,174persons have received their first dose; 31, 283 have received their second dose and 4,134 persons have received boosters.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

