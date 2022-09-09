England regains number one spot in ODI rankings

New Zealand have lost their top spot on the ICC One Day International team rankings after a second straight defeat in the three-match One Day International series against Australia.

As a result, England, who had lost the spot to New Zealand in May last year, have regained their place atop the rankings chart. They currently have a rating of 119 with New Zealand on 117 slipping to second.

New Zealand can move to 119 ratings if they win the third and final One Day International in Cairns, Australia on Sunday but will still be second.

There was no other movement in the rankings. India, Pakistan and Australia occupy third, fourth and fifth place respectively on the charts.

The West Indies are now 9th in the One Day International rankings with a rating of 71.

