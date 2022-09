Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Keisal Peters has expressed appreciation to the United Nations for its continued assistance to the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

She made this statement during this morning’s launch of the United Nations Common Premises in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Peters said today’s opening is another indication of the commitment of working together between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the United Nations.

