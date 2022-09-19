SVG Football Federation to recruit fresh talent for its Under-20 and Senior Women’s Teams

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation will be embarking on a recruitment drive for fresh talent for its Under-20 and Senior Women’s Teams.

Training for the recruitment will start tomorrow at 4.00 p. m and will continue each Tuesday and Thursday at that time at the Golden Grove Playing Field in Fitz Hughes for players in Zone 1; at the Sion Hill Playing Field for players in Zone 2; at the Greggs Playing Field for players in Zone 3 and at the Mt Young Playing Field for players in Zone 4.

Players are to attend recruitment training at venues which are nearest to where they live.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation said the aim is to strive for the holistic development of its technical programmes.

