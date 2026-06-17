RSVGPF announces increased Police presence accross all Carnival events this year

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force says there will be an increased Police presence across all events, during Vincy Mas 2026.

This assurance came from Deputy Commissioner of Police Trevor Bailey, during a News Conference hosted by the Carnival Development Corporation, the CDC today.

Deputy Commissioner Bailey said that Vincy Mas remains the safest carnival in the region, and this year will be no exception.

Deputy Commissioner Bailey also said that a strict no-glass bottle policy will be enforced throughout Kingstown.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police also announced that strong measures are in place to ensure a safe and enjoyable celebration for all.

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