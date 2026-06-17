Public Servants engaged in staff exchange today as activities to mark public service week continue

Public Servants from several Ministries are today involved in a staff exchange programme, as activities to mark Public Service Week continue.

The week of activities opened with a Church Service yesterday at the New Testament Church of God at Wilson Hill.

The events are being co-ordinated by the Public Sector Reform Unit, with the theme: Transforming Public Institutions: Advancing Innovation, Participation and Inclusion.

Director of the Unit, Emma Jackson said close to fifty Public Servants are involved in today’s staff exchange.

Other activities planned for the week include: a Digital Information Forum, a Retirement Cocktail and a Public Speaking Competition

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