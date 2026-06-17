VINLEC continues power restoration work on Union Island

The St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited, VINLEC, is continuing work to restore electricity to residents of Union Island who were impacted by Hurricane Beryl.

Chief Executive Officer of VINLEC, Dr. Vaughn Lewis says approximately 50 percent of homes on Union Island remain without electricity.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme, Dr. Lewis noted that several communities are still struggling to recover from the impact of the storm, emphasizing that the restoration process takes time.

Dr. Lewis also called on residents to be more efficient in their use of electricity, stressing the importance of conserving energy as demand continues to rise.

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