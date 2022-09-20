Minister Caesar calls for the integration of academics and the practical application of knowledge from the classroom

Stakeholders in the Education Sector have been urged to work to enhance the integration between academics and the practical application of knowledge from the classroom.

The encouragement comes from Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries and Labour, Saboto Caesar

The Minister says the aim is to produce a cadre of persons who are interested in the further development of the country.

Minister Caesar says it is important that the young people make use of the employment opportunities that are available

