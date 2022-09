Arrangements are being put in place for the hosting of the 2022 Everything Vincy Expo, to be held here next month.

The event will again be hosted by this country’s Investment Promotions Firm, Invest SVG, and will be held from October 24th to 28th at the Geest Terminal in Kingstown.

Executive Director of Invest SVG, Annette Mark says they are expecting to have over 100 Exhibitors this year.

