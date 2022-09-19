Police and the Ministry of Agriculture working together to address praedial larceny in SVG

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour and the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force are embarking on a collaborative effort to address the ongoing scourge of praedial larceny in the country.

To this end, the two entities met on Tuesday 13th September 2022 and have resolved to carry out a number of activities.

These include; restarting the stop and search activities at the district level, and instituting an educational campaign to improve stakeholders’ awareness of their roles and responsibilities.

The two entities will also host joint meetings and briefings, and utilize technology to aid in monitoring and for evidence gathering.

The initiative also includes advocating for a greater level of prosecution under the Agricultural Produce and Livestock (Prevention of Theft) Act, as opposed to the criminal code.

