Health Ministry appeals to Vincentians to assess their health status

The Ministry of Health is encouraging Vincentians to use the month of September to assess their health status, and take steps to improve their health.

The encouragement has come from Health Promotion Officer in the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment, Shanika John, as the Ministry continues to host activities to coincide with Caribbean Wellness Day.

The day was observed on Saturday September 10th with the theme: Power Through Collective Action.

Miss John said as the protocols for Covid 19 are eased, Vincentians should use the opportunity to improve their health status.

Health Promotion Officer in the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment, Shanika John

