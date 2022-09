Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said steps must be taken to correct weaknesses, despite the remarkable results reflected in some areas of the 2022 CSEC and CAPE examinations

The Prime Minister discussed the strengths and weaknesses, as he analyzed the results on radio yesterday.

The Prime Minister noted that corrective work is vital in the process of addressing the various weaknesses in Education.

