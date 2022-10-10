Erlin Haaland breaks record for the fastest player to score 15 Premier League goals

Erling Haaland was called “ridiculous” and “sublime” as he broke the record for fastest player to score 15 Premier League goals in Manchester City’s 4-0 win over Southampton last Saturday.

Haaland has now scored 20 goals in 13 games for Mancherter City in all competitions after his finish from Joao Cancelo’s pass to finish the scoring at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

In fact ‘just’ scoring once in his ninth English league appearance has knocked his goalscoring rate in the league down from 1.75 to 1.67.

He became just the second City player after Sergio Aguero in 2019 to score in seven consecutive Premier League appearances.

And remarkably Haaland has already equalled the tally of Kevin de Bruyne their top league scorer in the 2021-22 title-winning season.

Before this season Micky Quinn had the most goals in his first nine Premier League appearances with 11. The quickest player to reach 15 Premier League goals was Andy Cole, who needed 15 games to do so.

Those records have been demolished.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

