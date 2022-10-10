Results of the SVGCC Football Series

It took a penalty shoot-out to decide the outcome of the match between the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Teams 1 and 2 in the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Football Series, and Associates Combined completed their matches with another victory at the Sion Hill Playing Field yesterday afternoon.

The lead switched from one team to the other, before the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Team 1 eventually clinched at 3-2 victory, with a goal each by Dravid Compton, Kyle Sam and Dario Fergus for the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Team 2, and a goal each by Brandon Delpeche and Kyle Alfonzo for the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Team 1.

In yesterday afternoon’s second match, despite not being at full strength, Associates Combined easily beat the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Year 2 3-0 after goals from Kirtney Franklyn in the 7th minute, Jamaar Cropper in the 20th minute, and Jayden Da Souza in the 48th minute.

The Championship will continue on Monday afternoon at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

