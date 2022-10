Contestant number five in the Miss SVG Pageant Arielle Ollivierre said preparations for the Pageant are going well thus far.

Ms. Olliveirre who is sponsored by the St. Vincent Brewery Limited, is guided daily by the words: Prayer, Faith, and Patience.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print