Milton Cato Memorial Hospital to serve as a Maternal and Child Health Hospital in the future

Minister of Health Wellness and the Environment St. Clair Prince has reiterated that the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital will serve as a Maternal and Child Health Hospital, once the Acute Referral Hospital at Arnos Vale is completed.

Minister Prince made the point, as he responded to a question in Parliament this morning, from Member of Parliament for Central Kingstown St. Clair Leacock.

Mr. Leacock was seeking to determine if the Accident and Emergency services would continue at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital; and what special provision will be put in place for Central Kingstown.

Members of Parliament observed a minute of silence during this morning’s session, in memory of the late British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth the II; and the five men from Clare Valley who died in a tragic vehicle accident in Sandy Bay on September 11th.

