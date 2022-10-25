Government begins piloting its point-of-sale payment system for a number of services

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is piloting its point-of-sale payment system for a number of its services, with effect from today.

According to the Agency for Publix Information, API, citizens will now be able to pay for services utilizing credit and debit cards at Customs and Excise, Inland Revenue Department, and the Commerce and Intellectual Property Office (CIPO).

To benefit from this enhanced payment service, citizens are always required to have a valid form of identification.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is currently implementing the World Bank-funded Caribbean Digital Transformation Project and has identified the development of citizen-facing digital government services as a key priority.

Additionally, the Government will soon be launching its interim E-Payment Platform GOVPAY which can be used to pay for a number of services online.

The piloting and rollout of these services form part of the Government’s digital transformation thrust aimed at improving the user experience for citizens accessing public services and improving the efficiency of internal government operations.

There are currently a few services that are onboard the platform. Currently, Consultancy Associates Ltd. Hong Kong is providing consultancy services for the assessment, design, and development of technical specifications for a full-scale E-payments platform.

These services are expected to impact all citizens, particularly those living in the Grenadines, North Windward and North Leeward, enabling consumers to access services and information without time-consuming and costly physical journeys.

