The Medical Laboratories Bill has passed

A Bill to establish a Medical Laboratories Council to provide for the licensing, monitoring and inspection of the operations of medical laboratories was passed in Parliament this morning.

The Medical Laboratories Bill was presented by Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment St. Clair Prince who said the legislation is significant and timely.

Minister Prince said medical laboratories will play an increasingly important role in supporting the delivery of quality health care across the country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves outlined the provisions in the Medical Laboratories Bill which address the issue of staffing for medical laboratories.

And, Parliamentary Representative for West Kingstown Daniel Cummings says the Medical Laboratories Bill is a necessary step in the move to ensure the provision of quality health care to the population.

