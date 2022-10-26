Government spends a significant amount of money to provide National Awards to students

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says Government is spending a significant amount of money to provide National Awards to students who excelled in this year’s External Examinations.

Seventy three students were presented with the awards at the Schools Independence Rally yesterday at the Victoria Park.

The awards included Bursaries; Exhibitions; Special Awards and National Scholarship Awards.

In his address at the Rally, Prime Minister Gonsalves said an additional twelve students received awards this year.

The Prime Minister encouraged the Students to continue to excel and stay focused on their educational journey

