Proceeds of Crime Amendment Bill passed in Parliament yesterday

Some amendments have been made to the legislation governing Money Laundering activities, with the passage of the Proceeds of Crime Amendment Bill.

The Bill, presented by Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves, was passed in Parliament yesterday.

He said that the amendments are related to changes suggested by the Financial Action Task Force.

In contributing to debate on the Bill, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said surveillance of movement of money has been a process since the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

