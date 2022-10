Executive Director of Invest SVG Annette Mark says it should not take the effects of a pandemic for persons to support local businesses.

She said as a result, this week, Invest SVG will be launching its buy local campaign which will run until the end of December.

Ms. Mark said small businesses are an important asset to the globalized economy.

She said she is happy that Invest SVG provides an avenue for local business to showcase their products and services.

