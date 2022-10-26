 The 2022 Madongo Festival slated for tomorrow

The 2022 Madongo Festival will be held tomorrow with the slogan: Volcano come, volcano blow, we still eating fish and modongo.

Chairman of the Madongo Festival Committee Selmon Walters said tomorrow’s event is slated to begin at 10am at the Chatoyer National Park at Rabacca.

Mr. Walters is encouraging Vincentians to participate in the Madongo Festival which will feature various dishes, speeches and a cultural package.

General Manager of the Arrowroot Association and Chairman of the Madongo Festival Committee Selmon Walters

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

