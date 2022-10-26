St. Martins Secondary School wins the FLOW/Lions Club South Public Speaking Competition

The Staff and Students at the St. Martins Secondary School are celebrating today, after being adjudged overall winner of the FLOW/Lions Club South Public Speaking Competition last night.

Oscar Browne was presented with the Michael De Freitas Challenge trophy by President of the Lions Club St. Vincent South, Lion Dionne John.

Browne won both the Main and Student Prepared Categories of the competition, held at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

Kondelsha Browne of the Georgetown Secondary School and Fayth English of the St. Vincent Girls High school tied for the second position.

The impromptu category was won by Kondolesha Browne of the Georgetown Secondary School.

The other finalists were Derissa James of the Union Island Secondary School; Elrose Millington of the Thomas Saunders Secondary School and Andre Bowman of the Mountain View Adventist Academy.

The students spoke on the topic: Governance systems around the world were challenged in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Many Governments Bungled the Economic, Health and Civil Liberties response.

Meanwhile … In his address during the opening ceremony, Minister of Education, Curtis King urged members of the Corporate Sector to partner with the Ministry in hosting such important events.

Acting Country Manager of FLOW, St. Vincent Shelley Toney pledged the Company’s continued commitment to the competition.

President of Lions Club of St. Vincent South Dionne John said the competition is held annually to encourage healthy discussion and debate among secondary school students.

She announced the launch of a publication on the history of the Public Speaking Competition.

