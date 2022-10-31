The Labour Department continues in its efforts to meet demands for specific skills in the local labour market

Steps are being taken here to meet the demands for specific skills in the local labour market.

This is being done through a Labour Demand Survey, which is being carried out by the Labour Department, in collaboration with the Statistical Office.

Enumerators are targeting more than 300 Business Establishments during the exercise, which is being funded by the World Bank.

Consultant, Professor Dwayne Devonish of the UWI Cave Hill Campus told the Agency for Public Information, API that the aim of the project is to determine what kind of skills local employers require.

Professor Devonish said the information derived from the survey will be used to shape labour-related policies.

