BNTF and the Government to hold workshop for small construction firms locally

A number of local small construction firms will benefit from training to carried out here this week.

The training will be provided at a workshop, hosted by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in collaboration with the Caribbean Development Bank Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) 10th Programme.

The firms selected to participate in this workshop have previously bid on construction projects under the BNTF Programmes.

The objectives of the workshop are: to improve contractor’s knowledge and understanding of the steps and modalities that a firm must follow to successfully complete bidding documents.

Presentations on this topic will be made on a range of areas, including: pricing of the bill of quantities; how to complete bidding forms; measurement of claims.

The training is also intended to reinforce the role of Contractors and the importance of strict adherence to their social and environmental responsibility during construction as detailed in the Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP).

Presentations in this area will include: understanding the role and function of an ESMP; understanding the importance of social and environmental monitoring mitigation measures and more

The workshop will be held at the Basic Needs Trust Fund Conference Room on Wednesday 2nd and Thursday 3rd November, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The sessions will be co-ordinated by Johann Stewart.

The opening address will come from Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar

