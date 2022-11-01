Regional Bee Keeping congress continues

Bees play a vital role in food supply but their existence are often threated by a number of natural and manmade factors.

That is according to Coordinator of the Caribbean Beekeeping Congress, Cornelius Richards as St. Vincent and the Grenadines host the 11th edition of the congress.

He said the event is being head every two years in a different Caribbean country.

Mr. Richards said today the congress will conduct visits to a number of apiaries across the mainland where they will also plant trees to provide both economic and ecological benefits to the communities.

Coordinator of the Caribbean Beekeeping Congress, Cornelius Richards

The 11th Caribbean Beekeeping Congress is being held with the theme, “Building the Resilience of a Beekeeping Industry after a Natural Disaster.”

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

