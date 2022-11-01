First draft of a comprehensive history of SVG handed over to Government

The first draft of a comprehensive history of St Vincent and the Grenadines was handed over to the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday.

Four historians tasked with the project are Professor Micheal Dennie, Dr. Adrian Fraser, Dr. Cleve Scott and Dr. Arnold Thomas.

The draft document was handed over to the Ministry of Culture at a press briefing yesterday at the Carnival Development Corporation Conference Room.

Professor Michael Dennie said the document tells a unique story of St. Vincent and the Grenadines of which Vincentians should be proud of.

Professor Dennie said the compilation charts the history of this country dating back five thousand years to contemporary times.

