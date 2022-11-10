WPP to complete its mission here in SVG by November 11th

World Pediatric Project’s (WPP) Surgical Upper Extremities team is set to complete their mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday November 11th, 2022.

The mission began on November 6th 2022, and is led by Pediatric Hand Surgeon, Dr. Chuck Goldfarb.

The team consists of Hand Surgeon Fellow, Dr. David Wright, Anesthesiologist Dr. Michael Montana, and OR Nurse Elizabeth Bretwisch.

Along with them was Occupational Therapist, Michelle Burke and Scribe, Jake Goldfarb.

Occupational Therapy is a critical part of the healing process and overall development, independence, and confidence in the children’s lives.

The team was able to evaluate and provide specialist pediatric care to 53 patients, from St. Vincent and the Grenadines; Barbados; Grenada, St. Kitts, St. Lucia, and Trinidad and Tobago.

A total of 19 surgeries were scheduled for the week, 13 of which are regional patients and 6 locals.

WPP will continue its mission of providing advanced care for our local and regional children with the Orthopedics Scoliosis led by Dr. Steve Hwang which is set for November 27th – December 3rd, 2022.

