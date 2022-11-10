SVG’s Diabetes and Hypertension Association to host a symposium next week

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Diabetes and Hypertension Association will be hosting a symposium next week as part of activities to observe World Diabetes Day.

Foot Health Practitioner and Member of the Association Janice Oliver- Creese said the symposium will focus on Diabetes Management and Care in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mrs. Oliver- Creese is encouraging persons to attend the symposium on November 14th where they will be taught best practices when caring for the feet.

World Diabetes Day is observed annually on November 14th.

