The “Making Cities Resilient 2030” Workshop officially commences

Disaster Risk Reduction Advisor at the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, Jaire Tores said in order for St. Vincent and the Grenadines to become a resilient country by 2030, the disaster risk reduction strategies must be localized.

Tores made the remark while addressing the opening ceremony of the Making Cities Resilient 2030 Workshop at the Beach Combers Hotel on Wednesday.

The workshop is a collaborative initiative between the National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO and the United Nation’s Office for Disaster Risk Reduction.

It brings together key stakeholders to present a resilient road map which is a pathway to making cities resilient by 2030.

