CEO of VINLEC explains how the fuel surcharge is being calculated

CEO of the St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) Vaughn Lewis has explained the fuel surcharge and how it’s being calculated.

The explanation comes as VINLEC and the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines tries to ease the burden to customers caused by the rising costs of fuel globally by injecting funds to lower the Fuel Surcharge rate.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Mr. Lewis said fuel is a major part of VINLEC’s operation but the variability of fuel is not controlled locally.

He said the rate structure was adjusted to ensure that there can be stable operations.

Mr. Lewis also explained how the Petro Caribe fuel arrangement will change the operations at VINLEC.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

