Cumberland trail progressing well thus far

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund said work on the restoration program for the Cumberland Trail in North Leeward is progressing very well thus far.

Director of the Fund, Louise Mitchell tells NBC News that a significant amount of work has already been done on the project.

She says when the work is completed, the trail will be handed over to the National Parks Rivers and Beaches Authority to manage.

Miss Mitchell spoke about additional works which are scheduled to be carried out on the Cumberland Trail.

She added that officials from the Ministry of Tourism are also scheduled to visit the trail during this month as part of activities to observe Tourism Awareness Month.

The Cumberland Trail was established by the National Parks in 2009 but was impacted by the floods of 2013 and has been closed since then.

