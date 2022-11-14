Ministry of Tourism continues to celebrate tourism month

A number of activities are continuing this week to celebrate tourism month.

The activities are spearheaded by the Ministry of Tourism, with the theme “Tourism is Everyone’s Business: Live it, Love it Embrace it”.

Communications Manager in the Ministry of Tourism Jewelene Charles-Scott said a “know your country tour” targeting Ministry Officials will be held later this week.

Mrs. Charles-Scott said a rural tourism fair will also be held for students of primary and secondary schools.

The Activities will culminate on Saturday December 3rd with a Tourism Awards and Cocktail.

