New markets to cater for vendors who sell agricultural produce

The two new markets scheduled to open on Thursday will specifically cater for vendors who sell agricultural produce.

Warden at the Kingstown Town Board Clayton Burgin made the disclosure in an interview with NBC News.

He said provisions will be made to accommodate vendors who sell other items.

Burgin said the vendors are being relocated to these two new locations as the Government embarks on its quest to keep the nation’s city clean and free of congestion.

Some 383 vendors are expected to relocate to these two new markets following Thursday’s opening ceremony.

