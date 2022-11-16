SVG participates in Regional Workshop on UPOV based Plant Variety Protection

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is participating in a Regional Workshop on UPOV based Plant Variety Protection for the Caribbean region.

The Workshop is being hosted by the European Commission in collaboration with the Commerce and Intellectual Property Office of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Delivering remarks at the opening ceremony this morning at the NIS Conference Room, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar, highlighted the importance of the workshop.

Meanwhile, Project Manager of the EU Delegation to the Eastern Caribbean States, Sheldon Jackman restated his organization’s commitment to advancing the social and economic development of the region.

The workshop will provide information on the principles of Plant Variety Protection (PVP) applications, the procedure, and the maintenance of plant variety rights.

It will also present a plant variety right system for the officials of local authorities, including the Ministries of Agriculture, Commerce and Justice, or any institutions dealing with intellectual property rights.

