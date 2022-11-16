Over 200 students recognized for outstanding saving patterns in the School Co-operative Thrift Program

Over Two hundred students were today recognized for outstanding saving patterns in the School Co-operative Thrift Program, at the 2022 National School Co-operative Awards Ceremony.

The Awards Ceremony was hosted by the Co-operative Division within the Ministry of National Mobilization and Social Development as this year marks the 43rd year of the School Co-operative Thrift Program.

Registrar of Cooperatives in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Patterson Homer said the School Thrift Program has grown tremendously over the years.

Meanwhile, Joycelin Blake Browne from the Ministry of Education commended students across St. Vincent and the Grenadines for being able to save money even as the world continues to face a financial crisis.

As at October 31st, there were approximately 13-thousand and twenty-eight students from among eighty-one schools, who are active members of the Schools’ Thrift program.

The total savings are estimated at 2.7 million EC dollars.

