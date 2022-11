The Forestry Service in the Ministry of Agriculture said thus far the shortened 2022 hunting season for Mammals and Reptiles and Birds has been progressing smoothly.

This was revealed by Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence during an interview with NBC News as the ongoing Hunting season is expected to wrap up at the end of December.

Rawdica Stephen has more in today’s Special Report.

