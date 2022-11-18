Vendors to be relocated by the end of this month

The Streets of capital City, Kingstown are expected to be cleared of informal street vending by the end of this month

This was disclosed by Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, as he delivered the feature Address at the opening of the Uptown Vegetable Market yesterday.

Meanwhile, Project Officer Sharie Roberts-Dougan said the relocation of the vendors will be done in phases.

The Kingstown Board will provide the necessary rules and regulations under which the vendors would operate.

Warden at the Kingstown Board Clayton Burgin has reiterated that there will be no vending on the street of Kingstown for persons who have a space within the markets.

Mr. Burgin was speaking at the opening ceremony for the uptown and downtown markets.

He said any unwarranted structures must be removed from the streets by Monday November 28th.

