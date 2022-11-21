Agriculture Minister calls on local indigenous producers to find ways to benefit from the revised Treaty of Chaguaramas

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Saboto Caesar is calling on local indigenous producers to find ways in which they can benefit from the revised Treaty of Chaguaramas.

The Agriculture minister made the call to action in Parliament this morning where he contributed to the debate on the amendment of the Customs Excise Tax Bill.

Minister Caesar also spoke of the evolution of trade in St. Vincent and the Grenadines over the years and he is encouraging policy makers to find their niche within the context of the various treaties.

