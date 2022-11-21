Redevelopment of Little Tokyo to begin early next year

A number of changes are expected to take place at Little Tokyo early next year as the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines seek to redevelop the bus terminal.

In an exclusive interview with NBC News, Warden of the Kingstown Town Board Clayton Burgin said they are expected to meet with the shop owners of Little Tokyo before year end to discuss the plans for the redevelopment of the area.

Burgin said the shop owners, who will have to vacate the area for the redevelopment project will receive compensation packages from the government. And alternative places will be provided for mini buses in the interim.

