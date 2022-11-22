This year’s ECGC/Island Sipz Water SVGCC Invitational Netball Championship begins this afternoon

This year’s ECGC/Island Sipz Water St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Netball Championship will get going this afternoon at the College’s Campus at Villa.

Georgetown Secondary School and Associates Combined will be competing in the Championships for the first time. The other five teams are the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Combined, The Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Year One, Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors, the Division of Teacher Education and the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Year Two.

Defending Champions, Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School Mustangs will not contest the Championship this year.

At 1.00 p. m today, the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Year Two will meet the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Year One.

At 2.00 p. m, the Division of Technical and Vocatuoal Education Combined will oppose Associates Combined.

At 3.00 p. m, Georgetown Secondary School will play against the Division of Teacher Education.

And at 4.00 p. m, Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors will meet the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Year One.

