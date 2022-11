MRS VERENA GLORIANA KEANE better known as GLORIA MALONEY of Top Questelles formerly of Cane End, Marriaqua died on Saturday October 29th at the age of 71. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 3rd at the Converted New Life Ministries, Choice Hill Questelles. The body lies at the church from Noon. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Chauncey Cemetery.

