NBC’s Special Report- Friday 22nd May,2026
Seventy-five years of faith, resilience, and cultural pride were celebrated yesterday, as the Spiritual Baptist community in St. Vincent and the Grenadines observed National Spiritual Baptist Day.
Local regional and international members of the Faith gathered to honor this milestone with a Service of Thanksgiving, highlighting the endurance of the Spiritual Baptist religion.
Johnny Straker tells us more in today’s special report.
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