The Sustainable Grenadines Incorporated (SUSGREN) said it is continuing its conservation efforts with a major project in collaboration with the Union Island Secondary School.

SUSGREN’s Technical Officer, Audwin Andrews said they have established a Backyard Farming project with the students at the Union Island Secondary School and thus far it has been progressing very well.

Rawdica Stephen has more with today’s Special Report.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print