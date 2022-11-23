Youlou Arts Foundation prepares to host program this weekend

The Youlou Arts Foundation is preparing to host a program this weekend which will introduce many Vincentians to the work of a number of local Visual artists.

Founder of the Youlou Arts Foundation, Camille Saunders-Musser said the program which will be hosted on November 26th at the Youlou Arts Centre located at Indian Bay, will be the first in a series of programs for the Christmas season.

She said the program will be continued throughout the country next year as they aim to promote the work of budding visual artists across the country.

